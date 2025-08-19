We heard your requests and have added a Video Settings menu to the main menu! You can now adjust image resolution, V-Sync, window size, and more to customise your experience.



On top of that, we want to say a huge thank you to the 700+ players who have already joined us. Your support means the world to our team, and we’re so grateful for every one of you.



We hope today’s updates give you a fresh reason to jump back in and enjoy the game. If you’re having fun, please consider recommending the game to a friend and leaving a review — your feedback helps us improve and motivates us to keep creating.