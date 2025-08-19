We heard your requests and have added a Video Settings menu to the main menu! You can now adjust image resolution, V-Sync, window size, and more to customise your experience.
On top of that, we want to say a huge thank you to the 700+ players who have already joined us. Your support means the world to our team, and we’re so grateful for every one of you.
We hope today’s updates give you a fresh reason to jump back in and enjoy the game. If you’re having fun, please consider recommending the game to a friend and leaving a review — your feedback helps us improve and motivates us to keep creating.
Second Patch of the day!!!!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update