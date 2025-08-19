Hello Players,

Backrooms: Hide Together has officially left Early Access and is now available as a full release!

Based on the valuable feedback from our community, we’ve significantly expanded and improved the game to deliver a deeper, more immersive experience. This major update introduces the following highlights:

🆕 New Features & Content

Improved Camera System: Enhanced perspectives for a more atmospheric and immersive experience.

New Map: Explore brand new areas and face fresh challenges.

Drowning Mechanic: A new survival element that intensifies the tension.

👹 New Creatures

Additional enemy types to increase variety and unpredictability.

Each playthrough now offers a unique and terrifying encounter.

🔧 Improvements

Numerous bug fixes based on player feedback.

Enhanced atmosphere, audio, and overall gameplay balance for a more polished experience.

We sincerely thank everyone who supported us throughout development.

Now it’s your turn to dive into the full version, explore the new content, and share your feedback with us.

👉 Will you survive the Backrooms, or become a permanent resident of the unknown?