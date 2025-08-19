 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Delta Force Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 August 2025 Build 19651302 Edited 19 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Players,

Backrooms: Hide Together has officially left Early Access and is now available as a full release!
Based on the valuable feedback from our community, we’ve significantly expanded and improved the game to deliver a deeper, more immersive experience. This major update introduces the following highlights:

🆕 New Features & Content

  • Improved Camera System: Enhanced perspectives for a more atmospheric and immersive experience.

  • New Map: Explore brand new areas and face fresh challenges.

  • Drowning Mechanic: A new survival element that intensifies the tension.

👹 New Creatures

  • Additional enemy types to increase variety and unpredictability.

  • Each playthrough now offers a unique and terrifying encounter.

🔧 Improvements

  • Numerous bug fixes based on player feedback.

  • Enhanced atmosphere, audio, and overall gameplay balance for a more polished experience.

We sincerely thank everyone who supported us throughout development.
Now it’s your turn to dive into the full version, explore the new content, and share your feedback with us.

👉 Will you survive the Backrooms, or become a permanent resident of the unknown?

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3396741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link