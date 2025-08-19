Patch note 1.1.1_1:

Updated UI Greeting Girls (now shows the Story Progress bar).

Fixed a bug where bonus stats were lost when performing the four traits-related activities.

Rebalanced bonus stats for traits-related activities for better consistency:

Presentation

V1.1.0_2: Increased Impact and Impact Chance

V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Impact



Reading

V1.1.0_2: Increased Impact and Stamina

V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Stamina



Basketball

V1.1.0_2: Increased Fortitude and Steadfast

V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Fortitude



Charity

V1.1.0_2: Increased Fortitude and Stamina

V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Fortitude Restoration per turn



Join the vibrant Reborn community on Discord, connect with other players, share your ideas, and become part of our growing community.

If you want to support us, please click "Follow" on Our Developer Page

