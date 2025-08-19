 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19651251 Edited 19 August 2025 – 10:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch note 1.1.1_1:

  • Updated UI Greeting Girls (now shows the Story Progress bar).

  • Fixed a bug where bonus stats were lost when performing the four traits-related activities.

  • Rebalanced bonus stats for traits-related activities for better consistency:

Presentation

  • V1.1.0_2: Increased Impact and Impact Chance

  • V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Impact

Reading

  • V1.1.0_2: Increased Impact and Stamina

  • V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Stamina

Basketball

  • V1.1.0_2: Increased Fortitude and Steadfast

  • V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Fortitude

Charity

  • V1.1.0_2: Increased Fortitude and Stamina

  • V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Fortitude Restoration per turn

Join the vibrant Reborn community on Discord, connect with other players, share your ideas, and become part of our growing community.
If you want to support us, please click "Follow" on Our Developer Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 3149981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link