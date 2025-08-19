Patch note 1.1.1_1:
Updated UI Greeting Girls (now shows the Story Progress bar).
Fixed a bug where bonus stats were lost when performing the four traits-related activities.
Rebalanced bonus stats for traits-related activities for better consistency:
Presentation
V1.1.0_2: Increased Impact and Impact Chance
V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Impact
Reading
V1.1.0_2: Increased Impact and Stamina
V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Stamina
Basketball
V1.1.0_2: Increased Fortitude and Steadfast
V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Fortitude
Charity
V1.1.0_2: Increased Fortitude and Stamina
V1.1.1_1: Now only increases Fortitude Restoration per turn
Changed files in this update