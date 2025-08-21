[An Ode to Origin: Act 1]・Clear the Episode for 1,000 CS・1 free encounter every day! (10 max) Do 10 for a 5-star ally!Ver 3.12.50 Update◆Episode・An Ode to Origin: Act 1 - The Beastfolk, "Antimony"◆Encounters・Myrus' Extra Style is available.・Lokido (Titan) receives Stellar Awakening.◆Manifestation: Weapon TemperingAdded a new enhancement event for the characters and classes listed below.・Lokido (Titan)