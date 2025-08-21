Ver 3.12.50 An Ode to Origin: Act 1 - The Beastfolk, "Antimony"
[An Ode to Origin: Act 1]
・Clear the Episode for 1,000 CS
・1 free encounter every day! (10 max) Do 10 for a 5-star ally!
Ver 3.12.50 Update
◆Episode
・An Ode to Origin: Act 1 - The Beastfolk, "Antimony"
◆Encounters
・Myrus' Extra Style is available.
・Lokido (Titan) receives Stellar Awakening.
◆Manifestation: Weapon Tempering
Added a new enhancement event for the characters and classes listed below.
・Lokido (Titan)
Check the in-game notices for more information.
