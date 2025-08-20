PATCH NOTES

To celebrate our first appearance @Gamescom, we are bringing a new small content update to Incursion Red River.

With this update, the popular honey badger finally makes it to the game with various attachments to modify it. It even comes with the new ammo type .300 Blackout!

If you are visiting the Gamescom this year, feel free to stop by and grab some of the exclusive merch we brought to the event. Stay tuned for that also on our social channels, we will be posting a lot!

Our booth is at Hall 10.2 - A11 - Indie Arena Booth.

We can’t wait to see you in person and we hope you enjoy the small new content update.

PS: this update was planned and executed separately so there are no further bug fixes nor other gameplay relevant changes.