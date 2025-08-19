- Towers can die now - be careful where you place them
- collected resources are stored now and available at the next level
- some bugfixes / minor changes
Update 0.0.18.aa85e0e
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3927121
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3927122
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3927123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update