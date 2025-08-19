 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19650994 Edited 19 August 2025 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Towers can die now - be careful where you place them
- collected resources are stored now and available at the next level
- some bugfixes / minor changes

