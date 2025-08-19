Hi everyone!

Alliance / Unifications Rework 🛡️

As you know, previously alliances and their inner workings were pretty unknown to the player. Nations sometimes left alliances, sometimes unions happened, which often resulted in crazy long nation names.

That has now changed!

Unions & Alliance Unity

Alliances can now form Unions. (check out Mali States & Saudi-Arabia Republic below)

These are more "unified" alliances, and appear on the map as semi-complete nations. But under the hood, they are still their individual members, which can still act with their own interest.

Unions now have more fitting names, so no more seeing "France-Germany-Luxemburg-Sweden" on the map!

Alliances now collect and depend upon Unity. This is gained by fighting wars, gaining more members, donations and defeating other nations. Unity is lost upon losing members, revolts, having puppets while being in a Union, and by having disloyal members in the alliance.

Below are examples of an alliance, and a union. Both have a certain level of Unity they need to have to avoid the union from disbanding. The two stars represent the points at which the alliance and form a Union, and the point where the Union can fully unify into a single nation.

Loyalty

Individual members now also display their Loyalty to the alliance. If their loyalty is too low, they will leave, and in some cases, drag other disloyal members into a competing alliance!

These new mechanics require the "Unifications" and "Leave Alliances" toggles in God Mode to be enabled, so make sure those are turned on, or off if you don't care for these unions :D

Let me know what you think about these new mechanics and if something should be adjusted! 😋

Map/Scenario Editing Tools 🎨

Grasslands

There is a new terrain type, called Grasslands (#4C4C4C), which is slightly less valuable than basic land.

For those people dreading having to update their maps to include this, don't worry you don't have to! Terrain ultimately doesn't matter all that much.

Map Editor Visuals

For those who find working with the black and white colours awkward when creating maps, you can now display the map editor using the in-game colours!

Reminder that if you create maps in outside programs like Photoshop, you will still need to use the black and white colors when saving the maps. These are only for display in the editor.

Bucket Tool for Painting Territory

You can FINALLY use a bucket tool in Scenario editor and in God Mode! I don't think anymore needs to be said haha.

Other big changes ⭐

Better Revolt Borders

Revolts now have more fuzzy borders instead of straight lines! If you manually release puppet nations, those will still have the straight lines like before.

Map Mode Changes

Alliance Map Mode now actually shows the Alliance names! And no individual nation names. Unallied nation borders are also much more faded so alliances are more visible.

The same faded grey borders are also changed in Puppet and Wars Map modes

Hold Shift to Chain Actions

You can hold shift on many nation commands to do them multiple times in a row without needing to click the button again!

Nation View Visual Changes

Alliance and Puppet Sections on the Nation Panel has been completely redone!

Also, flags now have a wavy overlay to make them look even better!

Also! All the different lists with nations in them now feature their flags instead of crowns!

It looks pretty sexy ngl...

Here's some examples:

Old one for comparison ⬇️

Check out the rest of the changes below!

v4.2.0 Full Changelog

Additions

Reworked Alliances & Unifications Alliances now have a Unity-bar If the bar is filled enough, the alliance will "unify", creating a more unified version of the alliance, where each nation still functions individually If the bar reaches the max, this unified alliance will fully unity into one nation Turning off the Unifications toggle in God Mode will prevent unions and full unifications from forming

Added a paint bucket tool for Editing Territory

Added a wavy texture overlay to flags in Nation View (you can disable it in Settings)

Added a new terrain type - Grassland

Added grasslands to most maps and scenarios

Added a new mode to Map Editor where it can show the map using in-game colors

Revolt borders are now fuzzy and less straight (manually released puppets will have straight borders)

Alliance Map Mode now shows alliance names instead of nation names

Alliance leaves, disbandments, and events related to unions will get mentioned in History Tab

You can now hold Shift on many Actions to chain multiples of the same command

