19 August 2025 Build 19650823 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Boomers!
Small visual fixes for missing props today! Following is the log:

- Added new customization options for purchase
- Fixed missing props
- Fixed props not showing on victory screen
- CL down special now loses its charge when cancelled early by things like being hit by the opponent

Enjoy

