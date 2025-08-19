Hello Boomers!
Small visual fixes for missing props today! Following is the log:
- Added new customization options for purchase
- Fixed missing props
- Fixed props not showing on victory screen
- CL down special now loses its charge when cancelled early by things like being hit by the opponent
Enjoy
Patch 0.1.245
