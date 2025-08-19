 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19650804 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another small change that will make the game ever so slightly less inconvenient.

- Fixed the menu to rewatch the post-final boss cutscene to make it behave consistently like the other menus.

Thank you very much for playing! If there are any other issues you find, please let me know!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link