- Optimized invisible elements in the city
- You can now sunbathe with the Hawaiian skin
- Readjusted the range of the animation for climbing trees or pushing objects depending on the scene the player is in
- Fixed a recent bug where you could no longer press the player while styling their hair
- Players now teleport when they engage in a fight in the city
- Fixed a bug where player 2, Guynelk, Elsa, and Sapphire couldn't teleport during memories in Emilie's quest
- You can now upload videos instead of just images in the apartment
- I adjusted the arm textures of Elsa's fantasy skin (the orange and blue skin)
-You can now upload videos instead of just pictures to the apartment
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update