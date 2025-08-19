- Optimized invisible elements in the city

- You can now sunbathe with the Hawaiian skin

- Readjusted the range of the animation for climbing trees or pushing objects depending on the scene the player is in

- Fixed a recent bug where you could no longer press the player while styling their hair

- Players now teleport when they engage in a fight in the city

- Fixed a bug where player 2, Guynelk, Elsa, and Sapphire couldn't teleport during memories in Emilie's quest

- You can now upload videos instead of just images in the apartment

- I adjusted the arm textures of Elsa's fantasy skin (the orange and blue skin)