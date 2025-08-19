 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19650538 Edited 19 August 2025 – 07:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Optimized invisible elements in the city
- You can now sunbathe with the Hawaiian skin
- Readjusted the range of the animation for climbing trees or pushing objects depending on the scene the player is in
- Fixed a recent bug where you could no longer press the player while styling their hair
- Players now teleport when they engage in a fight in the city
- Fixed a bug where player 2, Guynelk, Elsa, and Sapphire couldn't teleport during memories in Emilie's quest
- You can now upload videos instead of just images in the apartment
- I adjusted the arm textures of Elsa's fantasy skin (the orange and blue skin)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
