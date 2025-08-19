Greetings Sleepers,

We’re excited to announce that Dune: Awakening is now fully Steam Deck verified!

Until now, it has been in the Playable category, but after some tweaks, it now meets all of Valve’s requirements to be a smooth experience on the Deck:

All functionality is accessible when using the default controller configuration

This game shows Steam Deck controller icons

In-game interface text is legible on Steam Deck

This game’s default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck

So put some Dune in your Deck and bring a little spice wherever you go.

Thank you all so much for your support as the team continues to work on improvements. Any issues you report using the in-game tool and feedback you leave across all our channels is massively appreciated! We look forward to sharing more details about all the new content we have in store for Dune: Awakening.