19 August 2025 Build 19650482 Edited 19 August 2025 – 13:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Sleepers, 

We’re excited to announce that Dune: Awakening is now fully Steam Deck verified! 

Until now, it has been in the Playable category, but after some tweaks, it now meets all of Valve’s requirements to be a smooth experience on the Deck: 

  • All functionality is accessible when using the default controller configuration

  • This game shows Steam Deck controller icons 

  • In-game interface text is legible on Steam Deck

  • This game’s default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck 

So put some Dune in your Deck and bring a little spice wherever you go. 

Thank you all so much for your support as the team continues to work on improvements. Any issues you report using the in-game tool and feedback you leave across all our channels is massively appreciated! We look forward to sharing more details about all the new content we have in store for Dune: Awakening. 

If you're looking for backup on your next spice run, don’t hesitate to join our Discord to chat with other survivors and get live updates on the game. 

 

