20 August 2025 Build 19650463 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As we continue work on a larger post-launch Patch, we have another small PC Hotfix Patch that addresses reported issues to improve stability. You can expect the more comprehensive patch soon.


Cinematics

  • Set the default value for Cinematic Framerate to Unlimited instead of 30FPS for new players. If you have already played the game, you should change this setting manually via the Graphics menu.

  • Improved performance during cinematics transitions when using Unreal TSR.


Performance

  • Additional improvements to stability.

