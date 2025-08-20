As we continue work on a larger post-launch Patch, we have another small PC Hotfix Patch that addresses reported issues to improve stability. You can expect the more comprehensive patch soon.
Cinematics
Set the default value for Cinematic Framerate to Unlimited instead of 30FPS for new players. If you have already played the game, you should change this setting manually via the Graphics menu.
Improved performance during cinematics transitions when using Unreal TSR.
Performance
Additional improvements to stability.
Changed files in this update