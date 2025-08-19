Hello, everyone!
The recent experimental changes are now live on the main branch. Thank you for all your feedback!
Misc.
If you have consented to share analytics data, the game now automatically sends simplified crash reports every time it crashes (unless any mods are present). The detailed crash reports which include your saves and full logs still have to be sent by you using the crash screen, so please keep them coming.
The game now logs more information about CPUs. For example, log files now include the CPU microcode version if the game runs on a CPU with known microcode issues.
Made other minor improvements to the error reporting code.
Made minor improvements to the multithreading code.
Fixed a typo in the French dandelion flavor, “danss” was corrected to “dans”.
Made a small tweak to the Polish localization.
Added new beaver names proposed by the content creators participating in the DareDrops campaign for Update 7.
Bug fixes
The game no longer remembers all historical console entries. This should reduce the risk of out of memory errors caused by mods.
Fixed an issue where some objects couldn't be selected in the map editor.
Changed files in this update