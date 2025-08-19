 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19650305 Edited 20 August 2025 – 07:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi !

I've read many suggestions and after fixing the tricky bugs, I finally managed to arrange the full collection assistant that many of you mentioned a lot today!

****How to Obtain****

Purchasing Experience from "Mechan": Heart of Exploration

At the same time, we also report on some updates and fixes:

  • Fall damage no longer causes death.

  • Add white arrow main route guidance to the map of the last scene.

  • We have adjusted a few wind fields in the Ruins of King Li. They are no longer one-way up and not allowing descent. We have also added signposts for the Xi Tree Road in King Li's City. We will continue to make adjustments to other areas as the situation requires.

  • In the land where compassion endures and the garden where truth is sought, a great many crimson butterfly dances (red flowers) have been added, making them much easier to gather; they mostly grow along the edges of small plots.

