Date of entry: 2151/01/28
Stability across the colony continues, though new anomalies test our resilience. Command has dispatched the latest update packet, delivering crucial system optimizations to keep operations on course.
Initial reports confirm smoother processes and heightened efficiency, ensuring every corporation can advance the terraforming project with greater precision.
Patch Notes — Terraforming Mars 2.10.1.2779
Bug fixes
- Fixed a softlock happening when viewing Game State while playing Prelude
- Fixed the Tie-breaker when the score is not tied
- Fixed some actions not being available to play
- Fixed Beginner corp sometimes being available after picking another corp & viewing cards
- Fixed Solar Phase/Research freeze
- Fixed misplaced icons on cards
- Fixed pass button during last greenery phase not working
- Fixed cost of the card displayed instead of "Done" on buttons
- Fixed clicking and closing a card in the ingame logs shifts them to the left
- Fixed part of UI disappearing after joining a game
- Fixed rebate cards not properly displaying the rebate
- Fixed "View other games" button not working
- Fixed preferences of card order in hand resetting when ending a turn
- Fixed Floater icon missing on Hydrogen to Venus #231
- Fixed chat button disappearing at the endgame screen
- Fixed blank squares displayed instead of Awards/Milestones icons
- Fixed effects order display
- Fixed Corporation effect pop-up having the Corp. name stretched
- Fixed pass button changing player after checking the Compendium
Changed files in this update