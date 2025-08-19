- Fixed an issue where the "Push" message would appear when hiding in a locker even if the skill hadn't been learned.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would freeze when closing the classroom door right in front of her.

- Markers were displayed on keys and locks in the first ending route (Main Gate Ending).

- Added descriptions to the control UI (available after the skill has been unlocked).

- Fixed an issue where Freya could get stuck between rooftop benches.

- Fixed an issue where Freya could get stuck in the restroom door.

- Fixed the game to be set to English when running in an unsupported language.