Aircraft

A bug that caused the check of a broken engine to work incorrectly, resulting in any hit on an aircraft with no fuel to be counted as severe damage has been fixed.

Ground Vehicles

A bug that sometimes caused quickly placed Multi-Vehicle SAM launchers to fly to the sky after switching to them has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug that made it impossible to place a Multi-Vehicle SAM launcher in a sufficiently large tunnel or arc and made the “An obstacle prevents the launch of the UAV” message to appear instead has been fixed.

Naval Vessels

A bug with some specific keybinds that made it impossible to leave the sight aiming mode after opening the context menu on a player in the statistics tab has been fixed.

Graphics

A bug that caused airfield visibility to be unaffected by the fog when the Old Videocard Support (Ultra Low graphics) option was enabled has been fixed.

