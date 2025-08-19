 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19650153 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Resolution


- width = 2560, height = 1080 // Ultra-Wide Full HD (21:9)
- width = 2560, height = 1440 // 2K QHD (16:9)
- width = 3440, height = 1440 // Ultra-Wide QHD (21:9)
- width = 3840, height = 2160 // 4K UHD (16:9)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3919141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link