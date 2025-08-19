 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19650120 Edited 19 August 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved contrast for headline text
- Increased Intelligence and Wisdom of all Dragons and adjusted their weight
- All Spiders will now deal Physical instead of Poison damage with all their direct attacks
- Fixed an issue where the 'Nightfall' Ultimate of Spiders would cost 100 mana instead of 180
- Fixed a bug where Regeneration was not displayed correctly in the Battle Report

