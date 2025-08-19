Balance Changes
Fixed critical bug: black screen and unable to return when holding a weapon and going back to the lobby
Fixed critical bug: General Boss getting stuck when being impaled during phase transition
Reduced brightness of some visual effects, such as flying swords
Sword Tassel attribute now also grants bonuses to the new playstyle
Final option of Attack Scroll changed to increase slash count
Default slash count -1, but with higher damage to speed up pacing
All skills are now implemented in Sandbox Mode
Katana now has a weapon description and a hint on how to switch weapons
Known Issue: A bright spot may appear in a certain direction when moving to the next stage of Boss 2
