19 August 2025 Build 19650019 Edited 19 August 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance Changes

Fixed critical bug: black screen and unable to return when holding a weapon and going back to the lobby

Fixed critical bug: General Boss getting stuck when being impaled during phase transition

Reduced brightness of some visual effects, such as flying swords

Sword Tassel attribute now also grants bonuses to the new playstyle

Final option of Attack Scroll changed to increase slash count

Default slash count -1, but with higher damage to speed up pacing

All skills are now implemented in Sandbox Mode

Katana now has a weapon description and a hint on how to switch weapons

Known Issue: A bright spot may appear in a certain direction when moving to the next stage of Boss 2

