Balance Changes



Fixed critical bug: black screen and unable to return when holding a weapon and going back to the lobby



Fixed critical bug: General Boss getting stuck when being impaled during phase transition



Reduced brightness of some visual effects, such as flying swords



Sword Tassel attribute now also grants bonuses to the new playstyle



Final option of Attack Scroll changed to increase slash count



Default slash count -1, but with higher damage to speed up pacing



All skills are now implemented in Sandbox Mode



Katana now has a weapon description and a hint on how to switch weapons



Known Issue: A bright spot may appear in a certain direction when moving to the next stage of Boss 2