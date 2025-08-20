\[General]

- New class icons have been added to the Guild window.

- Buffy Pear NPC has been added to Honam Kingdom.

+ Players below level 80 can receive hourly buffs from this NPC to become stronger.

- Magic Box NPC has been added to Honam Kingdom.

+ You can obtain Magic Box Coins from some daily events.

\[Map]

- The gold drop rate from monsters in Lost Coast has been slightly reduced.

- Boss Rush event map has been added to the game.

\[System]

- PvP requests can no longer be sent in event maps.

- Muted users will now have a muted icon in front of their names.

- The flag of the clan that conquers the castle will now be displayed in Honam Kingdom.

\[Mobile]

- A system has been added that allows you to add extra skill slots.

+ By adjusting the UI in game settings and ticking the boxes, the new slots will be activated.

- The animation playback window will now open from the side like the emoji window.

\[Chat]

- Informative messages have been added to the game; every 10 minutes an informative message will appear in chat.

- /ignorelist command has been added; you can see the players you’ve blocked and remove unnecessary blocks.

- The number of users that can be blocked with /ignore has been increased to 30. After blocking the 31st person, the first blocked player will be unblocked.

- Messenger messages now display time information.

- Consecutive Messenger messages you send will now appear stacked vertically.

\[Event]

- A new daily Boss Rush event has been added to the game.

+ You can join the event every day at 15:00 server time.

+ Completing the event rewards you with Gold, Family Experience, Honor, and Magic Box Coins.

+ Magic Box Coins can be exchanged for SSR Lucky Chests at the Magic Box NPC in Honam Kingdom.

- Room Escape event now also has a small chance to drop Magic Box Coins.

\[Social]

- When two players perform the hugging animation side by side, their characters will now position themselves relative to each other.

\[Raid]

- Celestial Spirit will now use the Healing Tree ability when its HP drops to 10% instead of 3%.

+ Previously, when it was nerfed, this value was not updated, making the skill less effective.

+ It will need 30 minutes before it can use the Healing Tree again.

\[Visual]

- The fire effect gained at high enhancement levels has been made more noticeable for the following Dark Lord weapons:

+ Dark Lord Bow

+ Dark Lord Blade

+ Dark Lord Staff

+ Dark Lord Wand

\[Party]

- A party sharing button has been added to the Party window. You can now broadcast your parties to chat, and players can click them to send join requests.

- Players joining your party will now have their nicknames displayed in turquoise.

\[Pet]

- Legendary Hulma attack pet has been added.

+ Can be obtained at a low chance from the Magic Box.

- Chicken attack pets have been added.

+ Can be obtained from the Magic Box, each chicken evolves into a different color.

- Pixie gathering pet has been added.

\[Castle War]

- Spawn points for clans in Castle Wars have been changed.

+ Attacking clans will now spawn spaced out in front of the gates instead of side by side.

\[Performance]

- DigiNet Arena performance has been improved.

- Server optimization has been made.

\[Bug Fixes]

- Fixed an issue with monster damage in Lost Coast.

- Fixed incorrect or missing ‘Craftable!’ labels on some items.

- Fixed a bug related to the /ignore command.

\[AC Shop]

- Pixie gathering pet has been added to the AC Shop.

- Fluffy Hamster Costume Set has been temporarily added to the AC Shop.

- Red Specter Costume Set has been permanently added to the AC Shop.

- Thunder Lucky Box will soon be removed from the AC Shop.