\[General]
- New class icons have been added to the Guild window.
- Buffy Pear NPC has been added to Honam Kingdom.
+ Players below level 80 can receive hourly buffs from this NPC to become stronger.
- Magic Box NPC has been added to Honam Kingdom.
+ You can obtain Magic Box Coins from some daily events.
\[Map]
- The gold drop rate from monsters in Lost Coast has been slightly reduced.
- Boss Rush event map has been added to the game.
\[System]
- PvP requests can no longer be sent in event maps.
- Muted users will now have a muted icon in front of their names.
- The flag of the clan that conquers the castle will now be displayed in Honam Kingdom.
\[Mobile]
- A system has been added that allows you to add extra skill slots.
+ By adjusting the UI in game settings and ticking the boxes, the new slots will be activated.
- The animation playback window will now open from the side like the emoji window.
\[Chat]
- Informative messages have been added to the game; every 10 minutes an informative message will appear in chat.
- /ignorelist command has been added; you can see the players you’ve blocked and remove unnecessary blocks.
- The number of users that can be blocked with /ignore has been increased to 30. After blocking the 31st person, the first blocked player will be unblocked.
- Messenger messages now display time information.
- Consecutive Messenger messages you send will now appear stacked vertically.
\[Event]
- A new daily Boss Rush event has been added to the game.
+ You can join the event every day at 15:00 server time.
+ Completing the event rewards you with Gold, Family Experience, Honor, and Magic Box Coins.
+ Magic Box Coins can be exchanged for SSR Lucky Chests at the Magic Box NPC in Honam Kingdom.
- Room Escape event now also has a small chance to drop Magic Box Coins.
\[Social]
- When two players perform the hugging animation side by side, their characters will now position themselves relative to each other.
\[Raid]
- Celestial Spirit will now use the Healing Tree ability when its HP drops to 10% instead of 3%.
+ Previously, when it was nerfed, this value was not updated, making the skill less effective.
+ It will need 30 minutes before it can use the Healing Tree again.
\[Visual]
- The fire effect gained at high enhancement levels has been made more noticeable for the following Dark Lord weapons:
+ Dark Lord Bow
+ Dark Lord Blade
+ Dark Lord Staff
+ Dark Lord Wand
\[Party]
- A party sharing button has been added to the Party window. You can now broadcast your parties to chat, and players can click them to send join requests.
- Players joining your party will now have their nicknames displayed in turquoise.
\[Pet]
- Legendary Hulma attack pet has been added.
+ Can be obtained at a low chance from the Magic Box.
- Chicken attack pets have been added.
+ Can be obtained from the Magic Box, each chicken evolves into a different color.
- Pixie gathering pet has been added.
\[Castle War]
- Spawn points for clans in Castle Wars have been changed.
+ Attacking clans will now spawn spaced out in front of the gates instead of side by side.
\[Performance]
- DigiNet Arena performance has been improved.
- Server optimization has been made.
\[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed an issue with monster damage in Lost Coast.
- Fixed incorrect or missing ‘Craftable!’ labels on some items.
- Fixed a bug related to the /ignore command.
\[AC Shop]
- Pixie gathering pet has been added to the AC Shop.
- Fluffy Hamster Costume Set has been temporarily added to the AC Shop.
- Red Specter Costume Set has been permanently added to the AC Shop.
- Thunder Lucky Box will soon be removed from the AC Shop.
