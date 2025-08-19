- Fixed bug where hitting "Play Again" after losing a game would let you resume to your pre-lose state
- Fixed visual bug when resuming a save game in High Contrast mode with Locked Tiles
- Improved readability of highlighted words during special rounds (i.e "Plays" and "Refresh")
- Fixed bug involving Modifiers that add extra tile slots to the board
Bug fixes - 1.09
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3586661
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3586662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update