19 August 2025 Build 19649756 Edited 19 August 2025 – 10:46:24 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed bug where hitting "Play Again" after losing a game would let you resume to your pre-lose state
- Fixed visual bug when resuming a save game in High Contrast mode with Locked Tiles
- Improved readability of highlighted words during special rounds (i.e "Plays" and "Refresh")
- Fixed bug involving Modifiers that add extra tile slots to the board

