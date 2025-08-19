- Fixed scene selection unlocks requiring restarting the game.
- Fixed falling trap boob job from not allowing release.
- Fixed rendering issue for Hell Creature scene.
Hotfix f1d5096
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3446141
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3446142
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3446143
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update