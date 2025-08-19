we develop games with a focus on keyboard and mouse, so the support is only partial. Specifically, the controller does not work in the menu because it is designed for mouse cursor navigation.

LMB = Left Trigger



RMB = Right Trigger



Q = Left Shoulder



E = Right Shoulder



WASD = D-Pad



Camera = Right Thumbstick



Hold R = Hold B



Spacebar = Left Shoulder (bonus game mode)



F = Right Shoulder (bonus game mode)



M = A (bonus game mode)



Escape = Back



This small update adds partial controller support, the game has been tested on the original Xbox 360 controller.It is possible that for our future games, we will redesign our menu to equally support both keyboard and mouse as well as controllers.Controller vibration has also been added for collisions and hits. It’s possible that some of you may find it more convenient to play with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse.Best Regards,Ells&Pills