An important note: we develop games with a focus on keyboard and mouse, so the support is only partial. Specifically, the controller does not work in the menu because it is designed for mouse cursor navigation. It is possible that for our future games, we will redesign our menu to equally support both keyboard and mouse as well as controllers.
Button Layout:
- LMB = Left Trigger
- RMB = Right Trigger
- Q = Left Shoulder
- E = Right Shoulder
- WASD = D-Pad
- Camera = Right Thumbstick
- Hold R = Hold B
- Spacebar = Left Shoulder (bonus game mode)
- F = Right Shoulder (bonus game mode)
- M = A (bonus game mode)
- Escape = Back
Controller vibration has also been added for collisions and hits. It’s possible that some of you may find it more convenient to play with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse.
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
Changed files in this update