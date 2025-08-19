 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19649652 Edited 19 August 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small update adds partial controller support, the game has been tested on the original Xbox 360 controller.

An important note: we develop games with a focus on keyboard and mouse, so the support is only partial. Specifically, the controller does not work in the menu because it is designed for mouse cursor navigation. It is possible that for our future games, we will redesign our menu to equally support both keyboard and mouse as well as controllers.

Button Layout:
  • LMB = Left Trigger
  • RMB = Right Trigger
  • Q = Left Shoulder
  • E = Right Shoulder
  • WASD = D-Pad
  • Camera = Right Thumbstick
  • Hold R = Hold B
  • Spacebar = Left Shoulder (bonus game mode)
  • F = Right Shoulder (bonus game mode)
  • M = A (bonus game mode)
  • Escape = Back

Controller vibration has also been added for collisions and hits. It’s possible that some of you may find it more convenient to play with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse.

Best Regards,
Ells&Pills

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link