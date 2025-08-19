 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19649649
Update notes via Steam Community
- Directional audio setup on audio (enemy ows, explosions, wing flapping)
- Loading sound (enemy spawn) pitch now changes according to metacritic score (when above 80) to alert the player to a flying enemy spawns
- Spectators can no longer be killed by normal attacks (as it was before)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
