 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19649628 Edited 19 August 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed controller display error after freezing
  • Fixed road water accumulation misalignment
  • Fixed slowdown sign not hiding correctly
  • Added operation sound effect when breaking ice
  • Adjusted volume control range

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3192361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3192362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link