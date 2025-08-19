 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19649570 Edited 19 August 2025 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

System(s) Changes:

  • Added Military Recruitment.

  • Added Dynamic Population and Age Distributions (Male & Female) (Press N to view Age Distribution Panel).

  • Added Division Recruitment AI Behavior (Recruits a new Division whenever Eligible Manpower > 20k) (Works for Player Commander as well) (Press K to view Military Recruitment Panel).

  • Added Realistic Unit Loss Distribution (Spread across Age Distributions according to Country Conscription Law Minimum Age, Maximum Age, and Allowed Gender(s)) (The default conscription law allows only men ages 18-40 to serve, so you'll lose all men from 18 to 40 if you recruit all of your eligible manpower and they all die - this reflects in age distribution UI).

  • Changed UI Colors (More Colorful).

  • Added "Return to Menu" Option.

  • Changed GameScene Menu UI Scaling and Appearance.

  • To be realistic (and reduce excessive lag), per unit counts has been increased to 20k soldiers per unit (from 1k); units now represent divisions rather than battalions. It simply doesn't make sense to simulate battalions since battalions were organized into divisions (~20k nominal soldiers) \[e.g. Germany Infantry Division (Square Division Type) 12 battalions of infantry, 72 field guns of artillery, 24 HMGs]. Perhaps, if I can optimize the game in the future, I'll simulate individual battalions, but that's too much for me to accomplish at the moment (especially considering that 10k-100k battalions would need to be simulated at a time).

  • A country's recruitment cap is set to 10% of a country's standing army (so they can only train 10% of their standing army's number of soldiers concurrently).

  • Added Reserves (essentially tracks undeployed units in terms of nominal soldiers).

  • Units are no longer given orders in cohorts (neighbors), and they now have individual behavior.

  • Added Double-Click Unit Area Select.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Earth Mesh (There was a slight Gap East of St. Petersburg across the lake).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3920531
Linux 64-bit Depot 3920532
