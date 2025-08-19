System(s) Changes:

Added Military Recruitment.

Added Dynamic Population and Age Distributions (Male & Female) (Press N to view Age Distribution Panel).

Added Division Recruitment AI Behavior (Recruits a new Division whenever Eligible Manpower > 20k) (Works for Player Commander as well) (Press K to view Military Recruitment Panel).

Added Realistic Unit Loss Distribution (Spread across Age Distributions according to Country Conscription Law Minimum Age, Maximum Age, and Allowed Gender(s)) (The default conscription law allows only men ages 18-40 to serve, so you'll lose all men from 18 to 40 if you recruit all of your eligible manpower and they all die - this reflects in age distribution UI).

Changed UI Colors (More Colorful).

Added "Return to Menu" Option.

Changed GameScene Menu UI Scaling and Appearance.

To be realistic (and reduce excessive lag), per unit counts has been increased to 20k soldiers per unit (from 1k); units now represent divisions rather than battalions. It simply doesn't make sense to simulate battalions since battalions were organized into divisions (~20k nominal soldiers) \[e.g. Germany Infantry Division (Square Division Type) 12 battalions of infantry, 72 field guns of artillery, 24 HMGs]. Perhaps, if I can optimize the game in the future, I'll simulate individual battalions, but that's too much for me to accomplish at the moment (especially considering that 10k-100k battalions would need to be simulated at a time).

A country's recruitment cap is set to 10% of a country's standing army (so they can only train 10% of their standing army's number of soldiers concurrently).

Added Reserves (essentially tracks undeployed units in terms of nominal soldiers).

Units are no longer given orders in cohorts (neighbors), and they now have individual behavior.