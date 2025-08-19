- Reduced Durian's damage in the first Fungi level.
- Sounds when the player's character gets injured or killed will now always play (instead of sometimes being muted if there are too many sound effects already playing).
- In the main menu, the "load game" button is now used to load a saved game that starts at the 4th level, and the "new game" button is now disabled.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a game crash bug that occurs after dying in the level once.
- Fixed footprint placement so they don't flicker on the ground.
- Fixed a bug where settings for music on/off wasn't being saved properly.
- Fixed a bug where animations for Durian might not play.
Changed files in this update