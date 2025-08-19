Hey fellow adventurers!

Greetings! We're excited to announce that version 1.0.8 is launching soon. This update brings several major optimizations and new features designed to make your underground adventures more flexible and enjoyable.

Update Overview

\[Sandbox Mode Launch]

Ÿ The new Sandbox Mode is now live! We've removed the main story and quest restrictions, giving you complete freedom to explore, adventure, and build your own unique underground realm.

\[System and Gameplay Improvements]

Ÿ Logistics Transport Tower streamlining: We've simplified Logistics Transport Tower operations and reduced their costs, making resource management much easier.

Ÿ Story skip option: Added the ability to skip cutscenes, so you can dive straight into exploration and construction at your own pace.

Ÿ Build Mode overhaul:

- Place buildings directly from your Backpack for smoother gameplay

- New click-and-drag functionality lets you rapidly place multiple structures, dramatically speeding up construction

Ÿ Planting Zone marking system: Craft the "Farmland Designator" at your Crafting Table to mark individual farmland and assign specific crops to your Monster Girls, giving you precise control over your agricultural operations.

We're committed to listening to our community's feedback and continuously improving the game experience. Thank you for your ongoing support - we can't wait for you to experience everything the new version has to offer!

Happy adventuring!