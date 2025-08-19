- NEW: save slot copy and paste. You now can copy data from a save slot to an empty slot. It only copies total unconverted resources you collected, so it's great for experimenting with new play style or triggering Steam's achievements.

- Fixed: Quad Crusher skill now displays and applies correctly

- Fixed: Repeater Charge achievement now is reported correctly, just end a session by depleting Fuel to collect the resources and unlock that achievement (you must unlock Session Repeater first)



We've collectively crushed 4.8M rocks! Thank you all for playing the game!



Also, if possible, please leave the game a review, it would help me a lot! (A game must have a certain amount of review for Steam to promote it further, and tiny games like Rock Crusher often struggle to get those early reviews.)



There are more updates coming. Stay tuned!