19 August 2025 Build 19649127 Edited 19 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for everyone playing the game!

A small update quality of life improvements requested by players:
1. Faster character movement and animations
2. Consistent machine unmount hint
3. Better UI for machine designer mode changes

Don't hesitate to keep sharing feedback 🙏

Changed files in this update

