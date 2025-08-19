Thank you for everyone playing the game!
A small update quality of life improvements requested by players:
1. Faster character movement and animations
2. Consistent machine unmount hint
3. Better UI for machine designer mode changes
Don't hesitate to keep sharing feedback 🙏
Release Notes for 0.0.10b28 - Open Playtest Update #1
