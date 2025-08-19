Update details: Download size = ~150 MB
Client version = 0.9.6.64
Client BuildID = 19649106
Dedicated server version = 103.0.1562
[*] Dedicated server BuildID = 19649538
NOTE:
It has been discovered that Webroot, a security tool, is preventing RaceRoom from starting by locking access to the game files. Pausing or temporarilly disabling Webroot has no effect and Webroot is still active. For more information on this, see the forums at https://forum.kw-studios.com/index.php?threads/solved-webroot-prevents-raceroom-from-working.20598/
Changelog:
- Imola - Fixed a cut track detection that could sometimes trigger when entering the pitlane
- Nürburgring GP Fast Chicane - AI improvements
- P4/5 Competizione - Fixed a wrong base engine map setting
- Silhouette car class - Tweaks to the tyre heating behaviour
Changed files in this update