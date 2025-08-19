 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19649106 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Update details:

  • Download size = ~150 MB
  • Client version = 0.9.6.64
  • Client BuildID = 19649106
  • Dedicated server version = 103.0.1562
    • [*] Dedicated server BuildID = 19649538


    NOTE:

    It has been discovered that Webroot, a security tool, is preventing RaceRoom from starting by locking access to the game files. Pausing or temporarilly disabling Webroot has no effect and Webroot is still active. For more information on this, see the forums at https://forum.kw-studios.com/index.php?threads/solved-webroot-prevents-raceroom-from-working.20598/

    Changelog:


    • Imola - Fixed a cut track detection that could sometimes trigger when entering the pitlane
    • Nürburgring GP Fast Chicane - AI improvements
    • P4/5 Competizione - Fixed a wrong base engine map setting
    • Silhouette car class - Tweaks to the tyre heating behaviour

    Changed files in this update

