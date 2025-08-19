Hello everyone!

We've just released an update that fixes some bugs affecting the game experience and introduces new optimizations and improvements. Here's what's in this update:

🔧 Update

Updated employee: Bodyguard

This feature is designed to keep thieves and robbers away.

🐞 Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where the exclamation mark on the front desk computer persisted.

2. Fixed an issue where a second package from the same studio was listed simultaneously.

3. Fixed an issue where character movement was slow during intimate conversations at high frame rates.

4. Fixed an issue where the definition of "green background" in English was unclear.

🔧 Optimization

1. Improved the help instructions and reminders for intimate conversations.

2. Improved the help instructions and reminders for adjusting the model's pose position.

3. Added help tips when switching between studio modes.

4. Changed the name of "Raven Mission" to provide clearer text.

5. Added a new studio location: Second Floor of the Photography Factory.

6. Added a tooltip for the baseball bat's "Charge Attack."

7. Optimized disk space and improved performance.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! We will continue to optimize the game content to provide a better experience.