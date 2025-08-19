🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Adjusted DLC claiming method to require pop-up confirmation.
Replaced the starting class skill "Frozen Armor" with "Meditate".
Fixed incorrect monster tooltips in Level 72 stage.
Fixed abnormal spawn rates for certain affixes.
Fixed missing boss encounter in Level 59 stage.
Fixed unapplied "+1 to All Skills" bonus when canceling skills.
