19 August 2025 Build 19648702
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Adjusted DLC claiming method to require pop-up confirmation.

  • Replaced the starting class skill "Frozen Armor" with "Meditate".

  • Fixed incorrect monster tooltips in Level 72 stage.

  • Fixed abnormal spawn rates for certain affixes.

  • Fixed missing boss encounter in Level 59 stage.

  • Fixed unapplied "+1 to All Skills" bonus when canceling skills.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

