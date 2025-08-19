Greetings, everyone!

This update focuses on tightening up gameplay and adding fresh content to explore.



🔹 Improvements



Added in Random relic locations

Different Modes

Added in An Inventory system

An Inspect System



🔹 Audio

Added in Footsteps



🔹 New Content



Normal Mode – Inherited Burden

Experience the manor as intended. Balanced light, standard sanity drain, and enemy presence suited for a first journey into the Mortimer curse.



Hard Mode – Cursed Bloodline

The shadows deepen. Light sources are scarcer, enemies stalk more aggressively, and sanity drains 20% faster. Only those who endure the weight of their legacy survive.



Nightmare Mode – Eternal Darkness

The manor is swallowed in near-total blackness. Sanity drains 50% faster, enemies multiply, and every step feels hunted. This is the Mortimer curse in its truest, most merciless form.



Thank you for all the feedback! Every update gets us closer to shaping Doomed Inheritance into the eerie, immersive experience it’s meant to be. Keep exploring, keep testing, and keep letting us know what you find.