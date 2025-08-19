Greetings, everyone!
This update focuses on tightening up gameplay and adding fresh content to explore.
🔹 Improvements
Added in Random relic locations
Different Modes
Added in An Inventory system
An Inspect System
🔹 Audio
Added in Footsteps
🔹 New Content
Normal Mode – Inherited Burden
Experience the manor as intended. Balanced light, standard sanity drain, and enemy presence suited for a first journey into the Mortimer curse.
Hard Mode – Cursed Bloodline
The shadows deepen. Light sources are scarcer, enemies stalk more aggressively, and sanity drains 20% faster. Only those who endure the weight of their legacy survive.
Nightmare Mode – Eternal Darkness
The manor is swallowed in near-total blackness. Sanity drains 50% faster, enemies multiply, and every step feels hunted. This is the Mortimer curse in its truest, most merciless form.
Added in An Inventory system
An Inspect System
Thank you for all the feedback! Every update gets us closer to shaping Doomed Inheritance into the eerie, immersive experience it’s meant to be. Keep exploring, keep testing, and keep letting us know what you find.
🛠 Development Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update