19 August 2025 Build 19648629 Edited 19 August 2025 – 04:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, everyone!
This update focuses on tightening up gameplay and adding fresh content to explore.

🔹 Improvements

Added in Random relic locations
Different Modes
Added in An Inventory system
An Inspect System

🔹 Audio
Added in Footsteps

🔹 New Content

Normal Mode – Inherited Burden
Experience the manor as intended. Balanced light, standard sanity drain, and enemy presence suited for a first journey into the Mortimer curse.

Hard Mode – Cursed Bloodline
The shadows deepen. Light sources are scarcer, enemies stalk more aggressively, and sanity drains 20% faster. Only those who endure the weight of their legacy survive.

Nightmare Mode – Eternal Darkness
The manor is swallowed in near-total blackness. Sanity drains 50% faster, enemies multiply, and every step feels hunted. This is the Mortimer curse in its truest, most merciless form.

Thank you for all the feedback! Every update gets us closer to shaping Doomed Inheritance into the eerie, immersive experience it’s meant to be. Keep exploring, keep testing, and keep letting us know what you find.

