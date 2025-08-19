Additional player feedback has come in - and we've adapted to it as promised! Here's what's new:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug where an enemy Mawclaw dying to 'Cursed' could freeze the Battle.

Massive thank you to the player who used our feedback form to submit this bug!

Balance Changes:

Impervious now reads 'Reduces ANY unblocked Damage or HP loss from Moves to 1'.

We received feedback from multiple players that being able to use HP-loss Moves to defeat enemies with Impervious felt a little too-easy.

This change still keeps Poison & Bleed as ways to get through Impervious, and introduces Cursed as an additional way. Any enemy with Impervious also has some Immunity (which prevents negative afflictions), so we feel that using these alternate methods still requires some effort (whereas HP-loss Moves felt cheesy).

The Tombstones at the start of Night 5 can now contain Monsters that already know additional Moves

Multiple players have told us that the biggest issue with the game currently is the reliance on having a strong set of 2 Monsters, and then only deviating from those when necessary (such as against Poison or Bleed enemies). We agree, and are currently brainstorming additional ways to force you to change up your team more often (in a fun way).

This is our first step towards that. The start of night 5 has extra Tombstones in case the player is running low on Monsters or is looking for something specific (some Monsters are definitely designed to pair better with others).

Getting a fresh Monster so late into the run does mean it's typically underpowered compared to your other options, so we're hoping that by adding the chance for each tombstone to have a Monster that already knows some of its Move Tomes (can be 0, 1, 2 or 3 extra!) will make it a more exciting encounter.

This is an area we're actively looking on, and really appreciate your ideas if you have them!

Specific Monster Changes:

Ausaroo

Dedication now reads "Refresh one of your Monster's Moves at random. Cannot refresh another 'Dedication'."

A savvy player pointed out that Dedication could be duplicated, then using one to refresh the other constantly provided an easy infinite for things that care about the number of Moves used. This change will take care of that issue.

We also added a 'safety' to the Move, so now it can't be used unless there is a Move available to refresh.

Nosgum

Absorbent Barrier now costs 1 and gains 7 Block (was 2 and 12 respectively)

We've heard feedback that some Monsters are still a little bit clunky compared to others. This change weakens Nosgum a little, but allows you to at least use both of its base-Moves in the same turn rather than needing to alternate.

It'll still benefit a lot from a good teammate (and getting Move Tomes), but at least now you're not locked in to only choosing one Move per turn early on in a run.

Special Move Tomes Changes:

Death Beam now deals 50 Damage (was 40)

As massive fans of the original Pokemon games, we couldn't not pay homage to it with our own version of Hyper Beam. We haven't heard of anyone using it yet and have watched some videos where people weren't excited by it, so we've increased the Damage output to 50 to hopefully make it a little more enticing.

It has its own cool animation too!

Mutual Reckoning added!

2 OFF - 'All Monsters (Friendly and Enemies) lose half their remaining HP.'

A player submitted this design, and we love it!

Thanks as always to everyone who has taken the time to provide feedback!

We'll be back tomorrow with the additional Enemies update.