Ver. 1.14.1 has been released.



◆Limited Time Requests◆

A limited-time Special Request is now available at the Adventurer’s Guild.



[Request]

[Urgent/One-Time Only] Gold Ore Collection

*Can only be accepted once during the event period.



[Event Period]

8/21/2025 (15:00) - 9/3/2025 (23:59) JST



Complete this request to earn gold, with bonus rewards depending on the amount of gold ore you bring back.



Bringing along an ally with a particular fondness for coin might just improve your haul of gold ore...



*This request becomes available after progressing a certain amount through the main story.



◆Day of Blessing◆

During the event period, various effects will occur in town and the Abyss.



*Details can be found during the event period under Day of Blessing in the slide menu.



[Dispatch Reward Boost Campaign]

During the campaign period, gold and experience rewards for dispatch requests are increased.



[Campaign Period]

8/25/2025 (0:00) - 8/31/2025 (23:59) JST



[Inn Discount Rate Campaign]

During the campaign period, all rooms at the Inn are discounted.



[Campaign Period]

8/25/2025 (0:00) - 8/31/2025 (23:59) JST



◆Feature Improvements◆

- On the Steam version, uninstalling the game will now also remove nProtect GameGuard.



[Bugs Fixed]

- Extra unnecessary buttons are displayed on the Skill Inheritance screen.



Event periods and contents are subject to change without any prior notice.



