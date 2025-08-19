Content
Added Red & Brown Katahada Kimono to Cash Shop
Added Leaf Utility Vest to Accessories Shop located in Leaf Village Night Market
Features
Added Wires
Custom House Names
You can now rename your house from "House" to anything (eg. Ueda's House to Ueda's Shop)
During Tournaments, instead of "Battle Start" it will now say "Final Match" when it is the last battle of the tournament
(Experimental) Added vector based aiming prediction for projectiles and AoEs
This is a very experimental feature that we will need to trial with players as it may take some getting used to and may be more annoying than good.
When a player transforms into an NPC, their target window will now pretend its really an NPC
(Admin) Added Live Server property to manage Ryo to Guild XP Rate from in-game
(Admin) Added toggle for each discord notification in server live properties
Changes
As per our discord server poll's decision, we have disabled Max Level reached messages in Nin Notifications on Discord
Weapon Override type buffs (eg. Pressure Point and Chakra Scalpels) now dissipates when a weapon is equipped
Ryo to Guild XP Rate increased from 3x to 5x
(Devs) Improvements to Lighting Editor
Added Undo/Redo History
Added Hovering selection for objects
Added selection widget for Rect Vertexes
Added Keyboard Arrow Keys support for fine control
Bug Fixes
Fixed Target Windows not saving position
Fixed White Boxer Coat having a graphical glitch
Fixed a crash/hanging issue when village data is missing in noticeboard
Fixed a hanging issue caused by missing map boundary check in movement system
Fixed Guild Emblems being missing when transformed into another player with a guild
Fixed a bug where logging out after hurting another player could cause a random logging in player to gain bounty
Fixed a bug that was happening randomly where the client would hang due to chat bubbles
Fixed bug where opening Hair Dresser twice in the same session would cause all UI to disappear
Fixed a hanging bug caused by buffs and transformations
Fixed being able to exploit cloning technique to get on high platforms
Fixed a client error caused by Guild EXP
Fixed a bug where players could get stuck if they used dash while guarding
(Devs) Fixed Lighting Editor Vertexes being invisible
(Devs) Fixed Lighting Editor Vertexes and lighting objects shifting to mouse position when they are first selected
(Admin) Fixed using /loginas command on names with spaces
