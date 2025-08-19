 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19648540 Edited 19 August 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • Added Red & Brown Katahada Kimono to Cash Shop

  • Added Leaf Utility Vest to Accessories Shop located in Leaf Village Night Market

Features

  • Added Wires

  • Custom House Names

    You can now rename your house from "House" to anything (eg. Ueda's House to Ueda's Shop)

  • During Tournaments, instead of "Battle Start" it will now say "Final Match" when it is the last battle of the tournament

  • (Experimental) Added vector based aiming prediction for projectiles and AoEs
    This is a very experimental feature that we will need to trial with players as it may take some getting used to and may be more annoying than good.

  • When a player transforms into an NPC, their target window will now pretend its really an NPC

  • (Admin) Added Live Server property to manage Ryo to Guild XP Rate from in-game

  • (Admin) Added toggle for each discord notification in server live properties

Changes

  • As per our discord server poll's decision, we have disabled Max Level reached messages in Nin Notifications on Discord

  • Weapon Override type buffs (eg. Pressure Point and Chakra Scalpels) now dissipates when a weapon is equipped

  • Ryo to Guild XP Rate increased from 3x to 5x

  • (Devs) Improvements to Lighting Editor

    • Added Undo/Redo History

    • Added Hovering selection for objects

    • Added selection widget for Rect Vertexes

    • Added Keyboard Arrow Keys support for fine control

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Target Windows not saving position

  • Fixed White Boxer Coat having a graphical glitch

  • Fixed a crash/hanging issue when village data is missing in noticeboard

  • Fixed a hanging issue caused by missing map boundary check in movement system

  • Fixed Guild Emblems being missing when transformed into another player with a guild

  • Fixed a bug where logging out after hurting another player could cause a random logging in player to gain bounty

  • Fixed a bug that was happening randomly where the client would hang due to chat bubbles

  • Fixed bug where opening Hair Dresser twice in the same session would cause all UI to disappear

  • Fixed a hanging bug caused by buffs and transformations

  • Fixed being able to exploit cloning technique to get on high platforms

  • Fixed a client error caused by Guild EXP

  • Fixed a bug where players could get stuck if they used dash while guarding

  • (Devs) Fixed Lighting Editor Vertexes being invisible

  • (Devs) Fixed Lighting Editor Vertexes and lighting objects shifting to mouse position when they are first selected

  • (Admin) Fixed using /loginas command on names with spaces

Changed files in this update

