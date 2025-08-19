Added Wires



Custom House Names



You can now rename your house from "House" to anything (eg. Ueda's House to Ueda's Shop)

During Tournaments, instead of "Battle Start" it will now say "Final Match" when it is the last battle of the tournament

(Experimental) Added vector based aiming prediction for projectiles and AoEs

This is a very experimental feature that we will need to trial with players as it may take some getting used to and may be more annoying than good.

When a player transforms into an NPC, their target window will now pretend its really an NPC

(Admin) Added Live Server property to manage Ryo to Guild XP Rate from in-game