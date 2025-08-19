 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19648529
Changes:
  • Reduced Durian's damage in the first Fungi level.
  • Sounds when the player's character gets injured or killed will now always play (instead of sometimes being muted if there are too many sound effects already playing).


Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a game crash bug that occurs after dying in the level once.
  • Fixed footprint placement so they don't flicker on the ground.
  • Fixed a bug where settings for music on/off wasn't being saved properly.
  • Fixed a bug where animations for Durian might not play.

