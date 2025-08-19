Increased the probability of rare events.
Added an offline earnings toggle.
Added data statistics display for two achievements.
Fixed performance issues when switching interfaces during the Alien Encounter event.
Fixed the display of earnings values in the Aquarium under Leisurely Mode.
Corrected translation errors.
V1.12 Released!
