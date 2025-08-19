 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19648481
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased the probability of rare events.

  • Added an offline earnings toggle.

  • Added data statistics display for two achievements.

  • Fixed performance issues when switching interfaces during the Alien Encounter event.

  • Fixed the display of earnings values in the Aquarium under Leisurely Mode.

  • Corrected translation errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3399961
