(Adjusted): Relic: Swift Walker can be immune to the slow effect from ice surfaces created by penguins

(Adjusted): In two-player online mode, the secondary player can also complete the Emerald Secret Realm quest

(Adjusted): The default effect transparency is modified to 70%

(Fixed): The issue where players might continue moving in reverse after the reverse effect ends

(Fixed): The issue where the totem display fails to refresh during totem sacrifice in local two-player mode

(Optimized): The probability of the Magic Egg in loop levels of Hard difficulty is adjusted from 33% to 50%

(Optimized): Force enable DX11 rendering (may fix some black screen and stuttering issues)

(Optimized): Fixed the error in the talent description when Bubble Sheep upgrades stars

(Optimized): Bosses in loop levels will display the icon of the boss that needs to be defeated

Easy difficulty: 2 doors

Hard difficulty: 2-3 doors

Nightmare difficulty: 2-3 doors