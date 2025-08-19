 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19648431 Edited 19 August 2025 – 03:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(Adjusted): Relic: Swift Walker can be immune to the slow effect from ice surfaces created by penguins
(Adjusted): In two-player online mode, the secondary player can also complete the Emerald Secret Realm quest
(Adjusted): The default effect transparency is modified to 70%
(Fixed): The issue where players might continue moving in reverse after the reverse effect ends
(Fixed): The issue where the totem display fails to refresh during totem sacrifice in local two-player mode
(Optimized): The probability of the Magic Egg in loop levels of Hard difficulty is adjusted from 33% to 50%
(Optimized): Force enable DX11 rendering (may fix some black screen and stuttering issues)
(Optimized): Fixed the error in the talent description when Bubble Sheep upgrades stars
(Optimized): Bosses in loop levels will display the icon of the boss that needs to be defeated
Easy difficulty: 2 doors
Hard difficulty: 2-3 doors
Nightmare difficulty: 2-3 doors

Changed files in this update

Depot 3336521
