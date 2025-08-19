 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19648381 Edited 19 August 2025 – 03:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a fur LOD bug in local multiplayer where Player 2’s fur visibility and binding were incorrectly dependent on Player 1’s camera.

ローカルマルチプレイにおいて、プレイヤー2のファーの表示とスキンのバインディングがプレイヤー1のカメラに依存していた不具合を修正しました。

Исправлена ошибка с LOD меха в локальном мультиплеере, из-за которой отображение и привязка меха игрока 2 зависели только от камеры игрока 1.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3305771
