Fixed a fur LOD bug in local multiplayer where Player 2’s fur visibility and binding were incorrectly dependent on Player 1’s camera.
ローカルマルチプレイにおいて、プレイヤー2のファーの表示とスキンのバインディングがプレイヤー1のカメラに依存していた不具合を修正しました。
Исправлена ошибка с LOD меха в локальном мультиплеере, из-за которой отображение и привязка меха игрока 2 зависели только от камеры игрока 1.
Patch 1.0.33
Update notes via Steam Community
