- Added music and sounds to Stonespark
- Added sounds to Gigabrite
- Added sounds to Scarred Experiment
- Added sounds to Masked Failure
- Added a few other sounds
- (HOPEFULLY) fixed bug where the audio was being set to 0 upon entering a level
- Fixed bug where the powerup in slot 1 never dropped
- I am currently trying to figure out the cause of the bug that causes the player to be obliterated (probably related to Warlock's laser, but initial glance didn't fix)
- Slightly nerfed Rogue spawnrate in Forest
- Slightly nerfed Chariot's slash windup (+0.1s)
- Slightly nerfed Plasm's mine windup (+0.2s)
- Adjusted Stonespark's AI to handle its Spark Balls differently (still WIP)
Sound Update
