- Added music and sounds to Stonespark

- Added sounds to Gigabrite

- Added sounds to Scarred Experiment

- Added sounds to Masked Failure

- Added a few other sounds



- (HOPEFULLY) fixed bug where the audio was being set to 0 upon entering a level

- Fixed bug where the powerup in slot 1 never dropped

- I am currently trying to figure out the cause of the bug that causes the player to be obliterated (probably related to Warlock's laser, but initial glance didn't fix)



- Slightly nerfed Rogue spawnrate in Forest

- Slightly nerfed Chariot's slash windup (+0.1s)

- Slightly nerfed Plasm's mine windup (+0.2s)

- Adjusted Stonespark's AI to handle its Spark Balls differently (still WIP)