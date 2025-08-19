 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19648276 Edited 19 August 2025 – 03:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Run distance now shows {Distance} / {ReapDistance}
• New reaping line makes it very obvious where carl will take you home.
• Added a button that opens the save location.
• Updated the layout of the forge stats to be more legible.
• Added max distances back to the fish spawn areas.
• Added stop on vastium option to the forge.

Changed files in this update

