19 August 2025 Build 19648184 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Added NPC navigation paths, which can now be activated from the Story tab in the Butler interface.
2.Fixed a bug where NPCs were not displayed in the gameplay related to NTR storylines.
3.Optimized the interface and added prompts for movement controls.

Thank you for your support and love,
Playmeow Games

