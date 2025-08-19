1.Added NPC navigation paths, which can now be activated from the Story tab in the Butler interface.
2.Fixed a bug where NPCs were not displayed in the gameplay related to NTR storylines.
3.Optimized the interface and added prompts for movement controls.
Thank you for your support and love,
Playmeow Games
0819 Version Update
