Enhancements
- When moving units the UI now hints at the enemy zone of control
- New animations for artillery
- Added new abilities 'dig in' for infantry
- Added sound effects to combat animations
Fixes
- Better sync of multiplayer late joins
- Capture animations were not triggering
- UI elements were not bending with terrain
- Bug fixes related to shift-click movement
Update notes via Steam Community
