19 August 2025 Build 19648158 Edited 19 August 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enhancements
- When moving units the UI now hints at the enemy zone of control
- New animations for artillery
- Added new abilities 'dig in' for infantry
- Added sound effects to combat animations

Fixes
- Better sync of multiplayer late joins
- Capture animations were not triggering
- UI elements were not bending with terrain
- Bug fixes related to shift-click movement

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3836371
macOS Depot 3836375
Linux Depot 3836376
