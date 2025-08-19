 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19648119 Edited 19 August 2025 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today's update is rather... explosive. We've added a new throwable in the form of a mean, spiky proximity mine. Is it safe? No! Thank you for asking. I've also worked on some other nice-to-have features and improvements.

Additions

  • New throwable: Mines. These can't be thrown far, but have some unique behavior: They stay wherever they land and don't move. After half a second, they arm themselves, and detonate after a short delay if someone gets near it.

  • Throwables now have a random amount of spin when thrown.

  • Ragdolls now have force applied them when knocked out via impact or explosion.

  • Added new models and details to the Gym map.

  • Added new loading screen images and tips.

  • Added a tree to the lobby.

Balance Tweaks

  • Dodgeball - Velocity has been increased by 20%. It also now matches your player color when thrown.

  • Baseball - Model and hitbox size increased by 40%.

  • Beach Ball - Velocity has been increased by 33%.

Changes & Fixes

  • You can no longer cross the half-court line on the Gym map.

  • Modified throwing logic to make player momentum less influential on trajectory.

  • Fixed bug that caused the Free-For-All game mode to have a permanent timer stuck at 0.0 or -0.1.

  • Balls thrown out of the arena on FFAtest are now despawned.

