Hello everyone!
Today's update is rather... explosive. We've added a new throwable in the form of a mean, spiky proximity mine. Is it safe? No! Thank you for asking. I've also worked on some other nice-to-have features and improvements.
Additions
New throwable: Mines. These can't be thrown far, but have some unique behavior: They stay wherever they land and don't move. After half a second, they arm themselves, and detonate after a short delay if someone gets near it.
Throwables now have a random amount of spin when thrown.
Ragdolls now have force applied them when knocked out via impact or explosion.
Added new models and details to the Gym map.
Added new loading screen images and tips.
Added a tree to the lobby.
Balance Tweaks
Dodgeball - Velocity has been increased by 20%. It also now matches your player color when thrown.
Baseball - Model and hitbox size increased by 40%.
Beach Ball - Velocity has been increased by 33%.
Changes & Fixes
You can no longer cross the half-court line on the Gym map.
Modified throwing logic to make player momentum less influential on trajectory.
Fixed bug that caused the Free-For-All game mode to have a permanent timer stuck at 0.0 or -0.1.
Balls thrown out of the arena on FFAtest are now despawned.
