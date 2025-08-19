It has been way too long since the last update, and I apologize for that! My hope is this is the start of regular SpyParty updates again. This update is actually probably going to be a little disappointing content-wise, because while there are a bunch of smaller player-facing things in here, most of the real work was backend work in support of the upcoming No Wait Matchmaking, which should be coming relatively soon after this (insert joke about hopefully not 4 more years here).

To support the style and quality of matchmaking I want in SpyParty, I needed to really make the replay/spectation sniper feature into a first class mode, and that means allowing players to spectate spectation snipers. What does that even mean? Well, as you may know, there are detailed replays saved for all games, both locally and to the server, so you can review your gameplay (and your opponent's), spectate live matches in the lobby, the community can do casts of competitive matches on twitch, and all that good stuff. Then, a cool feature on top of that replay and spectation sniping. So you can watch a replay from all the different camera angles you'd expect, the Spy's camera, the Sniper's, and various other camera modes, but you can also play Sniper against the original replay Spy. They obviously don't know you're playing them because they're just a recording, so they can't respond to your laser scope positioning, but it works incredibly well, way better than I thought it would when I came up with the idea. Then on top of that you can snipe live games, and there is a Daily Challenge that queries the more than FIVE MILLION replays on the server (so far) and feeds 8 of them to you and everybody else every day. Building on top of that the No Wait Matchmaking is going to be No Wait because if it can't find you a live opponent within an amount of time you set, which can be zero seconds, it will feed you a replay at your skill level to snipe, so you can basically be instantly playing the game in matchmaking. So that code builds on all the other stuff, but then on top of that I want people to be able to spectate players while they're in matchmaking, which is different than spectating a live match between two players that lasts for a few games. With matchmaking spectation, you spectate a given player and follow them through all the games they play in the matchmaking queue. But some of those games might be replay sniper games, so I wanted players to see the player they were spectating doing the sniping of the replay. And then of course you can snipe too, and then take a shot and then switch to spectation and see how the original player is doing. Or the real original Sniper in the replay. And while I was there, you can just see all the other players sniping too. And then you can turn on all the Snipers at the same time and see all the lasers. And of course you can load a replay and all its sniper files from your local saves, or a zip file somebody sends you. Which means the game saves .sniper files in addition to .replay files now. And and and. Anyway, you get the idea, that was a lot of work, but it's mostly working now and should be super sweet for No Wait Matchmaking.

Right now, this code is all working for matches and curated replay sets and dailies and stuff, and I have enabled a button to test just this replay sniper matchmaking feed in the settings so it gets some testing coverage while I work on the rest of the No Wait Matchmaking code. So if you are wondering how somebody gets the lobby state Testing, check your Matchmaking settings section to enable the button.

The big stuff, details are below:

matchmaking backend work and testing for sniper replays



can spectate other spectation snipers now in addition to live sniper



matchmaking results screen with win/loss portraits (these need to link to replays)



save .sniper files locally now for replay sniping



for replay/spectation sniping, now use an asterisk* for the not-live spy everywhere



can load multiple sniper files at the same time, ctrl-tab between them, or show all the lasers simultaneously



multi-shot .sniper files do cool rewind stuff on playthrough and seeks, and display each result (asterisk* means just recent not actual result)



full support for .sniper files in replays directory browser, highlights related .sniper and .replay files



ctrl-shift-click to toggle mark on all related .sniper and .replay files



new Major.minor.revno.changelist versioning



fast and small incremental patch updates on website version, steam still needs to exit, need to figure out if can fix this



server quickplays for ease of tournament management



Details and misc fixes for v0.2.8264.5467, v0.2.8261.5467:

more accurate replay end times



more robust playing/rewind play/pause behavior and lots of bugs fixed



preserve replays menu view across dialogs and replay loads



Y on controller swaps replay sniper (assuming Y camera invert is off in settings)



draw timeslider thumb on top of the events



work on bug database, not public yet



make ctrl-rshift-alt-U actually toggle venue geometry



add 007 emote to perfect scores at your daily level and higher



add --nomemhook for memory allocation failure crash debugging



don't allow randomizer on venue select to pick Custom quickplays to avoid weird surprises



version on splash screen and more hz



don't put 1 on first matchmaking room



remove all the dumb button lines from the lobby and just use the subtitle



fix bug where was reusing instanceid if multiple snipers for live game...ugh



was sending wayyyy too many sniper laser packets



update streams notifier to helix twitch api, support babble, etc, various tools



draw all replay sniper laser names on a setting



only allow one replay sniper game on each spectation game per username, kick to spectating



fix splash screen to not stretch on steamdeck



fix if mouse focus is on main menu and hit tab with scrollbox for motd, asserts and focus gets lost



twitch->youtube stuff



handle dog with multi sniper mode



so dumb but awesome



portability work that hasn't been finished yet for win64, macos, and more



tune alpha behind dossier on unlocks



bit better buffering behavior



sort replays oldest->newest since view last replay is there and this is better for playing a set as a caster



daily challenge MegaBonus, 8/8 all levels and your Bonus, get a MegaBonus additional 8



update discord streams bot to work around discord markup parsing bug



tls 1.2 stuff



turn off mission win pending when purloin expires in spectation and replays



new telemetry system and backend



make uniform behavior on spectation auto next on end



lol 13 yr old bug



fix crash bug from wide aspect ratios in a totally stupid way



better fix for the missions setup panel aspect ratio thing, not great but way better, uses w and h



starting to log on update in helper



make pending events medium priority instead of minor in event list



write spyparty.prop property fail on readonly



don't pop unlocks on replay game accept screen ever



beginner game mode in dossier



missed a couple dossier game mode indicies



display and sort locked levels in recommended instead of hiding them, for teasers



don't randomize to locked venues



fix players vs headline everywhere (?)



put replay camera stuff on replay ui toggle



fix bug with hurry up being depressed masking mouse with activeid



twitch youtube matching and export nightmare because of twitch vod deletion



can't /makeroom if silenced



add /announce mod command for modal lobby message



portability work



/random chat command, lobby, local, match, etc.



ctrl-up/dn for chat command history, wip



switch mm spectation to correct side camera default always for spectatee



make casting mode result show up when the real result is known



fix shift draw absolute time to only care if you're typing not if the chat is up



ctrl-F5 for screenshot



make lobby message have an optional timeout



if replay fails to load, stay on results screen



enum dsound devices to log



fixing manifest to give real windows version number in log



ignore keys in replays menu if chat is up



remove .dmp suffix from local 7z crashdump archive



set the audio current position in the play before playing to avoid an echo that only ethan could hear



stop screams when watch replay hit in live game results



work around weird steph crash with wglew passing test but no funcptr



Enjoy, and let me know if there are bugs!Chris