- Made significant improvements and adjustments to how tile-based movement works. It should rectify nearly everything that was previously wrong and takes a sixth of the time for the calculations and compositing.
- Fixed an issue with UI related to Step Movement Elements that were vertical only.
- Fixed an issue with UI summary for the Jump command.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update