19 August 2025 Build 19647715 Edited 19 August 2025 – 02:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made significant improvements and adjustments to how tile-based movement works. It should rectify nearly everything that was previously wrong and takes a sixth of the time for the calculations and compositing.
  • Fixed an issue with UI related to Step Movement Elements that were vertical only.
  • Fixed an issue with UI summary for the Jump command.

