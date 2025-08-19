 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19647480
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch adds the team ratings history feature. It is in the Team History Section. This feature allows you to see how other teams in your universe are rated. You can view by conference as well to compare how well you stack up with your conference opponents. Also, the year by year ratings allows you to see how your school changes from year to year.

Team Records now show all players with stats in that category. It was set at 20, but I thought it would be more fun to watch player's climb up the list year after year.

Finally, box scores and transfer portal files will be cleared at the end of every season. This will help with loading games, especially ones with many years of gameplay.

Changed files in this update

